Duke Energy to announce third quarter 2017 financial results on Nov. 3

Duke Energy will announce the release of its third quarter 2017 financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 3, in a news release to be posted on the company’s website at www.duke-energy.com/investors.

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET that day to discuss the third-quarter 2017 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors’ section (www.duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy’s website or by dialing 888-339-3513 in the United States or 719-457-2683 outside the United States. The confirmation code is 8614622. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, Nov. 13, 2017, by calling 888-203-1112 in the United States or 719-457-0820 outside the United Statesand using the code 8614622. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors’ section of the company’s website.

About Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.