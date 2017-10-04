Vale and COSCO SHIPPING Logistics sign a Strategic Cooperation MoU
On Tuesday, September 19, Vale Metals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VMS) and COSCO SHIPPING Logistics Co., Ltd. (COSCO SHIPPING Logistics) signed a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Beijing, China, which further strengthens the long-term partnership between Vale and one of its key strategic business partners.
The MOU was signed by Mr. Sergio Espeschit, Business Development Director of Vale and Mr. Han Jun, President and Deputy Party Secretary of COSCO SHIPPING Logistics.
According to the MOU, Vale and COSCO SHIPPING Logistics will explore the possibilities of enhancing the logistics efficiency, capability and safety standards of both companies in order reduce costs and improve performance for the shipment and distribution of high quality ores and blends.
COSCO SHIPPING Logistics, an affiliate to China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, is an international third-party logistics company with leading position in China. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s service network covered 30 provinces of China and many countries and regions in the continents of Europe, America, Asia, and Africa.
