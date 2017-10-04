Alexey Miller and Aleksandar Antic review prospects of Serbia’s gas transmission system
A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Aleksandar Antic, Minister of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia, took place in Moscow yesterday.
The parties discussed the status and future of the ongoing bilateral cooperation, including the exports of Russian gas to Serbia and its storage in the Serbian territory. It was noted that Russian gas supplies to the country in the first nine months of 2017 had grown by 31.7 per cent against the January-September period of 2016.
Particular attention was paid to the prospects of the Serbian gas transmission system in the context of the roadmap signed in June 2017.Background
Gazprom’s partner in Serbia is Srbijagas, a state-owned company focused on gas transportation, storage and distribution in Serbia.
In 2013, a contract was inked for Russian gas supplies to Serbia for the period of 10 years. In 2016, Gazprom exported to Serbia 1.75 billion cubic meters of gas, a 4.3 per cent increase from 2015.
In 2015, Gazprom and Srbijagas signed the Memorandum of Understanding promoting cooperation in the areas of underground gas storage, use of gas as a vehicle fuel, and small-scale LNG, including as part of scientific & technical cooperation.
On June 3, 2017, Gazprom and Srbijagas inked the Memorandum of Understanding to conduct the technical and financial feasibility studies for the expansion of the Banatski Dvor UGS facility.
On June 27, 2017, Gazprom and the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy signed the roadmap providing for a number of measures to implement a plan aimed at expanding the Serbian gas transmission system.
