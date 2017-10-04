Free Georgia Legionella Workshop Offered to Industry Professionals

Environmental professionals, building science consultants, facility and property managers and health and safety professionals involved with Legionella issues are invited to take part in a one-day workshop being offered by EMSL Analytical, Inc. The workshop is being held on October 19th and is expected to attract industry professionals from across Georgia and other parts of the country.

This complimentary workshop will be presented by Michael Murphy, a Laboratory Manager and Legionella expert at EMSL Analytical, Inc. Mr. Murphy will cover the history, ecology and analysis of Legionella as well as sampling strategies. Other topics to be discussed include New York State and New York City cooling tower regulations which have created Legionella action levels. These regulations have now established industry best practices and a standard of care for Legionella risk management. Additional topics will also include an overview of cooling towers, drinking water supplies and plumbing systems.

“Professionals involved with Legionella issues are invited to attend this complimentary course,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “With sixteen laboratories in our network that have received the CDC’s Certificate of Proficiency from the agency’s ELITE Program for Legionella testing, EMSL is pleased to be able to offer this exceptional workshop. If you plan on attending, we highly recommend registering today because space is limited for this free event that is expected to fill up fast.”

The one-day workshop will be held at the Holiday Inn Atlanta/Roswell which is located in Roswell, Georgia. Sign in will begin at 8:30 AM and the workshop will take place from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This course is being offered by EMSL at no cost to industry professionals, but registration is required.

To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843)737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

