Dropbox unveils colorful new look and global brand campaign focusing on creative energy

We’re sharing the biggest change to the Dropbox look in our 10-year history. “Dropbox isn’t only a place to store your files,” writes CMO Carolyn Feinstein in a post on the Dropbox blog. “We’re a living workspace where people and ideas come together. But while the way people use Dropbox has changed dramatically over the past ten years, our brand hasn’t. That’s why today we’re excited to tell the story of our brand and unveil a new look for Dropbox. The design reflects our passion: building tools that help teams find focus, stay in their flow, and unleash their creative energy.”

“Our old logo was a blue box that implied, ‘Dropbox is a great place to store stuff,’” writes VP of Design Nicholas Jitkoff in a post on Dropbox/design. “The new one is cleaner and simpler. And we’ve evolved it from a literal box, to a collection of surfaces to show that Dropbox is an open platform, and a place for creation.”

We’re inspired by the creative work of our customers. “They remind us every day what we’re capable of when we unleash our creative energy,” writes Carolyn. “You don’t have to be a painter or documentarian. We all want to do work that has meaning, and reflects our ideas and our potential.”

Nicholas emphasizes that “extraordinary things happen when diverse minds come together. We communicate this visually by pairing contrasting colors, type and imagery to show what’s possible when we bring ideas together in unexpected ways.”

We’ll also be sharing our story in a global ad campaign from the US to the UK to Australia. “We’re passionate about bringing positive, meaningful change to the culture of modern work,” concludes Carolyn. “We want to unleash the world’s creative energy.”

Colorful press assets here.