TomTom to Power MICHELIN’s Mobile App for Truckers Providing Best-In-Class Routing

TomTom (TOM2) announced that it has been selected to power MICHELIN’s new mobile application for truck drivers called MICHELIN RoadConnect. TomTom’s online services and map data will be used to help drivers find suitable routes and provide estimated journey times. MICHELIN RoadConnect, available on Android (and iOS before the end of 2017), gives truck drivers information about their current route as well as important stops along the way.

“Working with the transportation and logistics industry, TomTom is transforming mobility across the world,” explains Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom’s Licensing Business. “By maximising the value of our global map and online services, MICHELIN’s truck clients are better enabled to drive more efficient transportation routes.”

Millions of truck drivers face daily challenges to make their deliveries on time. They need to find the right location to refuel, eat and rest on their journey. They also have to regularly deal with unexpected events, such as blocked roads, traffic jams and poor weather conditions. Leveraging TomTom technology, MICHELIN RoadConnect provides a routing solution specifically tailored to the needs of the oversized vehicle market.

“We found that TomTom could understand our requirements,” adds Xavier Gosselin, MICHELIN RoadConnect project manager. “Our key objectives were to provide the best routes for truckers and get a system that we could enhance with our ideas; we tested a number of systems and found the TomTom API to be a complete and adapted solution for mobile integration.”

TomTom is transforming mobility across the world. By working with TomTom, MICHELIN is providing a value-based transportation application, MICHELIN RoadConnect, based on TomTom routing data.