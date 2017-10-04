Organizations in the UK Speed Innovation and Business Transformation with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that organisations in the UK have adopted Red Hat’s container-based, cloud-native solutions to deliver value to the business and to users. Organisations are using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to empower their developers and customers to more rapidly create, host, and scale applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“We believe that a powerful, modern application development portfolio is a key driver in enabling digital transformation for customers and partners alike, and we’re pleased to help support a broad spectrum of enterprises on their path to both evolving their IT infrastructure and embracing the hybrid cloud.” Martin LentleUKI MD, Red Hat

According to a 2016 IDC study sponsored by Red Hat, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform can enable customers to respond to market requirements faster by delivering business-critical, microservices-based applications with DevOps processes. The study found that these benefits can include 66 percent faster application delivery times, $1.29 million average annual benefits per 100 application developers per year, and 531 percent average five-year ROI.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the industry’s first and only container-centric, hybrid cloud solution built from Linux containers, Kubernetes, Project Atomic and OpenShift Origin community projects, and based on the trusted backbone of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform can provide a more secure, stable platform for container-based deployments without sacrificing current IT investments, enabling mission-critical, traditional applications to coexist alongside new, cloud-native and container-based applications.

Organisations in the UK are taking advantage of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat’s broad portfolio of container-based solutions to enable cloud-native success, both in their own business and for their customers. Some of these organisations include:

Sopra Steria is a provider of consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management and business process services. It is using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform’s enterprise-grade Kubernetes capabilities to provide developer tools to its internal technical community to help increase digital creativity.

A range of organisations will be showcasing their container-powered success and business transformation initiatives at Red Hat Forum UK on 3 October, including: AVI Networks, Estafet, Accenture, Microsoft, and many experts from Red Hat itself.

Martin Lentle, UKI MD, Red Hat

“Red Hat recognises organisations’ need to balance rapid modern application development with the ability to deliver results in a more secure and stable way. We believe that a powerful, modern application development portfolio is a key driver in enabling digital transformation for customers and partners alike, and we’re pleased to help support a broad spectrum of enterprises on their path to both evolving their IT infrastructure and embracing the hybrid cloud.”

