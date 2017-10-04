The Ultimate Guide to College Safety: How to Protect Yourself From Online & Offline Threats to Your Personal Safety at College & Around Campus

"Most of us either live in denial, or take our safety and security for granted until something changes that places us or our loved ones in harm’s way. When that happens, life can take a turn for the worse, unless you are prepared for it."

New College Safety Book Teaches Online and Offline Safety Skills to Students

Wilkes-Barre, PA., Oct 4, 2017 – Drawing from over two decades of experience in both self-defense and information technology, university public safety professional Peter J. Canavan has compiled comprehensive information that can help keep today’s college students safer and more secure from threats in both the physical and digital world.

His new book, “ The Ultimate Guide To College Safety ” (available from Amazon at http://bit.ly/tug2cs-az ) contains practical information and skills that boost confidence and increase personal safety. Students will learn enhanced awareness and mental preparedness as well as how to establish boundaries. Improving dorm room security through the use of diversion safes and UV pens is covered. Information on alcohol and drugs, active shooter safety, sexual assault prevention and physical self-defense techniques are also covered in-depth. Online safety tips include securing online profiles and social media accounts as well as how to use personal safety alarms and apps to improve student safety.

“This book is a comprehensive guide to student safety on many levels,” Canavan explains. “As an information technology consultant, self-defense instructor, university public safety professional, and parent, I am in the unique position to be able to address both online and offline safety from a college perspective"

He offers these tips:

It is dangerous to look at your cell phone at night because it compromises your night vision which makes it harder to identify a threat.

Learning how to identify unsafe ATM locations such as those on corners and with low visibilty is critical.

There are half a dozen items in most womens’ purses right now that they can use to help protect themselves. Hair spray, perfume and lotions can be sprayed or squirted into an attacker’s eyes. Nail files, keys and mascara can be used as self-defense weapons.

Online safety starts with not entering sensitive information over public Wi-Fi networks, being careful of the links you click on and by keeping your programs and anti-virus software up-to-date.

Readers can learn at their own pace and review the materials at any time with handy reference checklists included at the end of each chapter.

“My mission is to provide practical personal safety and self-defense skills in an affordable and convenient way to students and their parents through this book and corresponding website, CampusSafetyUniversity.com ,” says Canavan.

