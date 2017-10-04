Thunderbolt’s Thando is Travelling South Africa for Casino Bonuses

“I’ll be letting players know Thando’s travel plans by email and they can check under the Promotions tab on our website,” said Thunderbolt’s casino manager, Alisa. “I’ll also be telling everyone about three Thando-on-the-Go bonuses every week!”

Thunderbolt Casino’s amiable mascot “Thando” will be travelling across South Africa this month and at each destination there will be prizes for casino players.

Every week players can get to know some of the most fun and interesting places in South Africa. Thando’s trip begins next week – but the only hint he’s given about where he’s going first is that his travels will begin in the KwaZulu Natal region.

Until Thando’s travel adventures begin, there’s a pre-trip bonus offer:

30 Free Spins on Gemtopia Slot

All players that have made a deposit in the previous 5 days are eligible.

Coupon code: TRAVELSA2

May be claimed up to three times. Available until October 10, 2017 only.

South Africa’s Thunderbolt Casino offers hundreds of real money online slots and table games from Realtime Gaming, all played in Rands. Later this month they’ll be introducing RTG’s new Bubble Bubble 2, a sequel to the sexy Halloween favorite.



