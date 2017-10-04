Nature’s Beauty Tickles the Fancy in Playful Collection of Poems

Similar to her first collection of poems, Dancing with the Moon and Stars, Walking through Poetry shows the readers the playful and endearing qualities of nature and everyday objects while imparting valuable lessons on positivity, appreciation, mindfulness, and more.

Retired-teacher-turned-poet Sylvia Stern presents a collection of poems that captures the beauty of the world and how they reflect the different facets of life and humanity.

Seasons, animals, the moon, and the stars are a few of Stern’s favorite subjects in Walking through Poetry: The Rhythm of My Life. An avid nature-lover, Stern enjoys basking in the beauty of the natural world and the outdoors. To express her appreciation, she started recording her thoughts, feelings, and observations about her surroundings and shared them with others.

In the poem “Dance with Your Heart,” Stern talks about having the courage to “take the lead” and letting go of fears and insecurities. While in “Alone in the Early Morning,” she exalts the welcoming warmth of home that can dispel loneliness and exhaustion.

Walking through Poetry: The Rhythm of My Life

Written by Sylvia Stern

Paperback | $12.99

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Sylvia Stern is an avid sky observer. She gets inspiration from cloud-watching and observing nature. In her book, Dancing with the Moon and the Stars, she explores the wonders of the natural world in poems. Before retiring as a teacher, Sylvia had enjoyed setting up puppet shows with her second-graders. Their themes varied from science, seasons, social studies to holidays.