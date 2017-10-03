Book Tells of the Harrowing Experiences of a Witness to Murders Unsolved for 30 Years

Living with Murder for Thirty Years is Gwen Thoma’s fearless and liberating real-life account of the effects of witnessing a murder on the witness’ life. The book is a firsthand account of Gwen Thoma as a witness to the murders that happened in 1977.

The book contains Gwen’s vivid recollection of the murders she witnessed back when she was twenty-nine years old. In 1977, she became an unwitting witness to five murders in her hometown of Cape Girardeau. The book follows the next thirty years of Gwen’s life, and how witnessing those murders deeply affected her and changed the way she lived her life.

The book’s raw emotion and unsettling description of what was going through Gwen’s mind within thirty tormenting years will give readers a powerful and gripping firsthand account about how it is to live as a witness to a yet unsolved murder. The book also widens the perspective of the story by exploring the effects of murder on the people directly or indirectly involved it – the families of the victims, the community and the police and authorities working on the murder cases.

Living with Murder for Thirty Years is a must-read for the awareness and self-empowerment of the readers, especially in these changing, unpredictable and dangerous times.



Living with Murder for Thirty Years

Written by Gwen Thoma

Published by Xlibris

Published date November 17, 2016

Paperback price: $15.99



About the author

Gwen Beaudean Thoma, EdD was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a small college town along the Mississippi River. She attended the local college and graduated in 1969 with her basic nursing degree. Gwen was a registered professional nurse for forty-two years at Southeast Missouri Hospital. During that time, she continued her education, receiving her bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in administration at Southeast Missouri State University. In 1999, Gwen graduated from the University of Memphis with her doctorate in education.

Dr. Thoma loves to write, and she published her first book in 2016 entitled No More Biting. It is a children’s book written for parents, grandparents, and teachers who have children who bite.

Events in Dr. Thoma’s life entangled her in five murders in Cape Girardeau. These murders changed her life forever and followed her for thirty years. Thus in 2015, Gwen wrote this book entitled Living with Murder for Thirty Years. Her love for writing is like a second career, and even though the differences between children’s books and murder mysteries are huge, Dr. Thoma believes one should never limit possibilities in writing and authorship.