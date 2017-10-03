Prolific Author’s Novel Brings Readers to Know the New Meaning of Love
The author entertains the readers with a story that will touch their hearts and give them a renewed meaning of the word Love.
The book that gives love a deeper meaning and understanding.
When You Dare To Love, a novel written by author Pamela McGee, uncovers the story of the Pritchard family and their new neighbors, their unexpected friendship and their journey on the discovery of love and understanding. The book offers warm comfort to the coldest of hearts. It gives the readers a fresh outlook on life as the story is slowly unraveled.
The novel gives the readers the inspiration to understand others and see love in a different light. When You Dare To Love is an inspirational and a motivational novella, as well. The author did a fine job in presenting the story plot, the characters and the setting. It is very well-written and quite comprehensible, but with a touch of class.
When You Dare To Love is recommended as a must-have to all readers. It is a great addition to a reader’s comfort books. This is the kind of book to have on your bedside table for a comforting read. The author has a great way with words and it shows well in the book.
When You Dare To Love is expected to be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now and save the date!
When You Dare To Love
Written by: Pamela M. McGee
Published by: America Star Books
Published date: July 20, 2015
Paperback price: $9.99
About the author
The author, Pamela M. McGee, is a mother and a registered nurse. She is currently living with her husband in Ellijay, Georgia. It is the author’s desire, regardless of the subject matter, to celebrate the extraordinary life in its ordinary form. Her previous books include: Pamela Marie McGee: An Ovation, The Boy Who Holds the Key, and the Keri Series, including: Keri: About the Sun, Keri: Dandelions, Keri: The Wedding, Keri: Flies, Keri: Perfume, Keri: Writing Numbers and Keri: Coffee.
