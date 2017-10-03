Author Miriam Pina Vanek Gives Readers a Shudder-Worthy Story That Revolves Around the Unfortunate Life of Mary

13 Consequence Street, a novel written by Miriam Pina Vanek, tells about the story of a beautiful young woman named Mary. Mary was a sixteen-year-old lady who is very attractive. What made her more attractive is the fact that she seems to know it, too. The story revolves around Mary, the admiration other people had for her and, finally, the capture of Mary’s heart.

A man finally showed Mary the loved she longed for. The man treated Mary like a queen, at first. But, eventually, the man showed his true colors and turned violent and controlling. The man controlled Mary both physical and emotionally. The turning point of the story is that Mary eventually died, blinded by the idea of love.

This book portrays the sufferings that Mary experienced in the hands of the man she loved. This book is quite interesting and is a good addition to one’s collection.

13 Consequence Street is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will soon happen on October 11, 2017.

13 Consequence Street

Written by: Miriam Pina Vanek

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: December 19, 2014

Paperback price: $19.99



About the author

The author, Miriam Pina Vanek, was born in the Dominican Republic. She was married for over forty years to Edward A Vanek, Sr. and they have four children and numerous grandchildren. Miriam received the Alpha Sigma honor from the Spanish Department at Hofstra University in 1986. In 1989, she obtained an M.A. and graduated with the highest average in her graduating class. Miriam took courses at The University of Salamanca in Spain and received the highest in her class in an analogy of the book “Arcipreste de Hita”. Miriam presently lives on Long Island, NY.

