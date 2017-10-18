World War II Novel by Thomas W. Becker Depicts Heroism and Valor in Wartime France

Thomas Becker published The Road At St. Liseau: A Novel of Espionage in World War II (iUniverse, 2015), a wartime romantic story that takes place in the town of St. Liseau during World War II.



In a scene that is somewhat reminiscent of a popular comic book, bombardier Captain Robert Marsden’s B-17 is shot down by the Germans while carrying out espionage work for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). He is forced to crash his plane into a French countryside. Wounded, he is nursed back to health by Lisa Jardin, a nurse and member of the resistance. Robert and Lisa soon fall for each other and they marry after a whirlwind romance.



The OSS later recruits Robert to lead surveillance and sabotage missions to prepare for the invasion of Normandy. However, he is captured by the Germans, who subject him to a horrific torture that is described in graphic details in The Road At St. Liseau.



The war novel is replete with themes of courage and sacrifice as exhibited by Robert, whose mission puts him in grave dangers and whose grave injuries did not stop him from serving humanity. Such courage, dedication, and loyalty should inspire admiration and awe. It is no secret for the readers that Robert finds in St. Liseau not only his love but also a road to valor.



Becker’s The Road At St. Liseau: A Novel of Espionage in World War II was displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair.



The Road At St. Liseau: A Novel of Espionage in World War II

Written by: Thomas W. Becker

Published by: iUniverse

Published date: June 5, 2015

Paperback price: $14.95



About the Author



Thomas W. Becker is a teacher, author, and photojournalist who travelled throughout the world delivering presentations and gathering material for fourteen books and more than three hundred published articles. He lives in Spring City, Pennsylvania, where he continues to write and deliver public talks on technology.