War Novel Depicts Depravity of Nazi Germany

Anyone who has read Captain Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernières will also love Thomas W. Becker’s The Road At St. Liseau: A Novel of Espionage in World War II (iUniverse, 2015), a romantic spy thriller that brings the horrors of the Second World War vividly to life.



Set in Nazi-occupied France, The Road At St. Liseau explores themes that recur in most war stories: war, suffering, hate, and inhumanity. The novel carries a graphic and unnerving description of Nazi brutality as evident in the Germans’ torture of Captain Robert Marsden, an American bombardier and one of the two main characters of the story (the other is Lisa Jardin, a nurse and member of the French Resistance who later becomes his wife).



While on an espionage mission, the Germans capture Robert and subject him to their brutality. In a horrific torture scene, Robert is beaten and tortured with knives, cigarettes, and ropes. He sustains broken bones, cigarette burns and open knife slashes on his skin and is hanged naked and unconscious. He barely survives the torture his captors inflict on him.



Robert’s torture, however, is not the only thing that should shock readers of The Road At St. Liseau. There are gritty accounts of rape and degradation, based on documented events that provide an insider’s look at wartime reality and a testament to the depravity of Nazi Germany.



About the author



Thomas W. Becker is a teacher, author, and photojournalist who travelled throughout the world delivering presentations and gathering material for fourteen books and more than three hundred published articles. He lives in Spring City, Pennsylvania, where he continues to write and deliver public talks on technology.