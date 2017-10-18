Michael and Margaret Robble share an encouraging and inspirational book about chronic illness and God’s incredible power

Michael and Margaret Robble’s Always Sick, Always Loved tackles the difficulties of facing the world with a chronic illness and how the Lord’s teachings give hope, strength, and the will to continue striving.

Michael Robble writes from experience. His wife, Margaret, battled the autoimmune disease sarcoidosis for almost thirty years. Yet on July 26th 2017, Margaret succumbed to death at an age of 63. Michael intends to inform the public, patients and caregivers in particular, to face challenges brought about by illnesses and to seek God at all times. The book shows God’s love and what he has done that’ll surely inspire readers to continue despite hardships. The book embodies God’s teachings that have transformed the Robbles lives and hopes to transform those of the readers’. It wonderfully tells readers to always remember God and he will provide and aid. It contains seven chapters of pure learning and inspirations, indeed a book worth getting and indulging into.

Always Sick, Always Loved was exhibited at 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017. Grab your copies now.

Always Sick, Always Loved

Written by Michael Robble and Margaret Robble

Published by Xulon Press

Published date February 19, 2015

Paperback price $15.99



About the authors

Michael Robble (MAT Math Education, BA Mathematics, Bible/Pastoral Studies diploma) is a high school math teacher, and oversees the Keystone Outreach, a ministry which brings the love of Christ to residents of an assisted living and memory care facility. Margaret Robble is a homemaker, whose life of faith with a disabling autoimmune disease has been an inspiration to many. The Robbles are members of Grace Community Church in Westminster, Colorado, and reside in the Denver metro area with their two children, Liz and Caleb.