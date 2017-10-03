Author Abdul Safi’s inspiring story tells of struggle and success

The book One Life: An Afghan Remembers by author Abdul Safi focuses on the life of a man named Safi. His journey was far from easy since the beginning. Living in a very conventional and conservative society, Safi, the eldest of ten children, was forced to survive with little money and provision. He and his family moved from Pech due to war and they had to start from scratch in the home village of his parents. Safi never gave up even though he experienced a lot of setbacks in his pursuit of a better life.



The time then came for Safi to receive scholarships for his academic excellence, which gave him the chance to travel abroad and observe and experience different cultures and opportunities. He received his doctorate degree from an Ivy League school after studying in a boarding school in Kabul. After sacrificing a lot, Safi finally found himself living the kind of life he really wanted – a family life and a good career.



The story of Safi gives readers a truly inspiring and uplifting story about life and life’s struggles. It demonstrates how hard work, determination and perseverance play an important role in building a successful life. This is such an inspiring read about a determined individual who constantly challenged himself.



One Life: An Afghan Remembers by Abdul Safi is one of the titles expected to be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



One Life: An Afghan Remembers

Written by Abdul Safi

Published by Create Space Independent Publishing Platform

Date published: December 18, 2012

Paperback price: $16.91



About the Author

Abdul Safi holds a doctorate degree in education from TCCU. He is also a recipient of three scholarships from the United States Agency for International Development to study at the University of Beirut in Lebanon, then later at the Teachers College in Columbia University in New York City. Abdul Safi has worked at the United States, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. He and his wife, Anna, have been married for 39 years and they have three children and three grandchildren.