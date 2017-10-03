Author Elsa Bonstein Delivers A Powerful Story About A Lost Teenage Boy

FIND EDSELL! by Elsa Bonstein begins at midnight on the New Jersey Shore. A blue van cruises along Kearney Avenue and the driver sees seventeen year old Edsell Jones stumbling down the street. He persuades him to get into the van, promising to take him home. When Edsell falls asleep, the van disappears into the nearby Pine Barrens, a vast protected forest.



The next morning Lorraine Jones arrives home from work, she discovers that her son is missing. She immediately calls the police and contacts her son’s friends begging them to help her find Edsell. The search leads two teens to an old renovated farmhouse. The doctor who answers the door claims it is a secret drug treatment center, they become doubtful when they hear screams from inside the building.



In this thriller, teens and adults are faced with a burning hell where they will be able to rise as heroes fighting an enemy larger than they could have ever imagined.



This fast-paced thriller is a galvanizing story. Readers will flip through the pages as they rush to discover what happened to Edsell!



Find Edsell! by author Elsa Bonstein is one of the titles which will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



Find Edsell!

Written by Elsa Bonstein

Published by Abbott Press, 2014

Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Date published: March 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author

Elsa Bonstein graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Journalism. She wrote this fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens after being a freelancer or various newspapers and magazines in that area. She has also written a number of travel, business, and feature articles, children’s stories, restaurant reviews, and humor. Bonstein lives in North Carolina today and is at work on her third novel. Book Number 2 is a golf course murder mystery and is presently with agents and publishers.