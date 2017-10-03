Samsung Unveils ADT-Monitored DIY Security and Home Automation Solution Powered by SmartThings

Samsung, a global leader in home automation, and ADT LLC, the leading home and business security provider, together announce a new professionally monitored, self-installed life safety solution powered by the SmartThings platform. With the intelligence and connectivity of Samsung and the unmatched professional monitoring of ADT, the Samsung SmartThings ADT home security system is the safest, easiest, and most flexible DIY security and smart home solution available for families today.

Consisting of a Home Security Starter Kit and Home Safety Expansion Pack, the new solution from Samsung and ADT gives consumers the ability to create a safe and secure home and grow their connected home ecosystem as their needs evolve – all backed by ADT professional monitoring with no long-term contract.

The product is available for pre-order starting today on BestBuy.com and Samsung.com. On October 29, the product will be available in Best Buy stores as well as BestBuy.com, Samsung.com and SmartThings.com.

“We know from research that home security and safety are top reasons why consumers adopt smart home technology,” said Bill Lee, Vice President, Smart Home Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “The collaboration with ADT enables us to connect our Samsung SmartThings ecosystem to the most trusted name in life safety so consumers have peace of mind knowing that someone is ready to react to an incident at home in just a moment’s notice.”

The basis for the new DIY system is the Home Security Starter Kit, which includes the Security Hub, two Door and Window Detectors, and Motion Detector. The system size can be expanded with additional sensors as needed, including fire, carbon monoxide and water detection with the addition of the Home Safety Expansion Pack. The ADT Security Hub touchscreen panel also works as a SmartThings Hub so users can control and monitor hundreds of third party smart devices, like door locks and doorbells, thermostats, lightbulbs and more – making it easy to customize endless combinations for home devices to work together, without needing additional hardware. From the Android- and iOS-compatible SmartThings mobile app, consumers can easily manage these devices and sensors, set up routines, and receive alerts based on their preferences, as well as check on the security of their home.

All of the security and life safety features can be backed by ADT professional monitoring. Consumers have the ability to sign up for or suspend ADT service on their app, at their convenience. No phone calls to ADT are necessary, nor are there any contracts or long-term commitments for the consumer. Leveraging over 143 years of experience, ADT provides consumers with the comfort of knowing the people and things that they care about most are protected, with cutting-edge technology and 24/7 professional monitoring and customer service.

“We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, and with this launch, we’re truly redefining the home security industry,” said Jay Darfler, Senior Vice President, ADT Emerging Markets. “By partnering with Samsung SmartThings, we’re able to expand our professional monitoring services to even more customers looking for the smartest and safest DIY home security solution on the market.”

“One of the top reasons our customers are interested in smart home is the ability to easily monitor and secure their homes, but their wants and needs can vary greatly,” said Mary Ortizcazarin, Vice President of Smart Home at Best Buy. “The new Samsung SmartThings and ADT partnership gives them more flexibility than ever to control their homes how, when and where they want to.”

Do It Yourself (DIY) simplicity : Protect the family with a fast-response, easy-to-install home security system with built in Smart Home control functionality. The ADT Security Hub and wireless detectors and alarms help protect against intrusion, fire, carbon monoxide, and more.

: Protect the family with a fast-response, easy-to-install home security system with built in Smart Home control functionality. The ADT Security Hub and wireless detectors and alarms help protect against intrusion, fire, carbon monoxide, and more. Enjoy 24/7/365 peace of mind with optional ADT professional monitoring services : Flexible, low month-to-month fees and no long-term contracts that consumers can sign up for any time, via the mobile app.

: Flexible, low month-to-month fees and no long-term contracts that consumers can sign up for any time, via the mobile app. Smart security : The brain of the smart home security system, the ADT Security Hub features a 7-inch touchscreen control panel with a built-in siren, battery and no-cost, cellular data backup, and dual encryption wireless technology.

: The brain of the smart home security system, the ADT Security Hub features a 7-inch touchscreen control panel with a built-in siren, battery and no-cost, cellular data backup, and dual encryption wireless technology. Works as a SmartThings Hub—connect and manage the smart home, easily : The customizable, DIY security system connects with hundreds of compatible SmartThings devices to allow for one central control point. The touchscreen panel & mobile app let consumers control their system, even on the go, while monitoring and activating connected devices in your home.

: The customizable, DIY security system connects with hundreds of compatible SmartThings devices to allow for one central control point. The touchscreen panel & mobile app let consumers control their system, even on the go, while monitoring and activating connected devices in your home. A home that grows with you: Since the ADT Security Hub works as a SmartThings hub, consumers can add their favorite automation and smart devices, like lights, cameras, doorbells, door locks, thermostats, sensors, voice assistants, and more, right from the SmartThings mobile app

ADT customer Joseph Clem experienced the value of professional monitoring first-hand. “The carbon monoxide detector in the basement went off, and then ADT called to advise us that the fire department was on its way. We believe that without ADT and the fire department, we would’ve gone to bed not knowing there was carbon monoxide in our home and possibly not woken up.”

The ADT Home Security Starter Kit starts at $549.99 and ADT Home Safety Expansion Pack starts at $199.99. Monthly monitoring is available starting at $14.99 for life safety and $24.99 for security services.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. ADT’s broad and pioneering set of products and services, including ADT Pulse® interactive home and business solutions, and health services, meet a range of customer needs for today’s active and increasingly mobile lifestyles. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About SmartThings

SmartThings is the easiest way to turn your home into a smart home – making it simple to monitor and control your everyday devices from anywhere. As an open platform with one of the largest ecosystems of integrated devices, SmartThings connects over 2.8 million products and allows all of the devices in your home to work together for limitless possibilities. Founded in 2012 and based in Mountain View, SmartThings was acquired by Samsung in 2014 and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. For more information, visit www.smartthings.com. There’s potential in your everyday things.