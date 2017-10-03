Nearpod and Education.com Launch 300+ Digital Lessons Combining Research-Based Educational Design With Interactive Technology Like Virtual Reality

Nearpod, the platform helping schools and districts in their digital transformation, today announces the launch of 300 new lesson plans created with Education.com. The curriculum blends Education.com’s industry-leading instructional design with Nearpod’s digital platform that adds interactive features, like virtual reality and 3D images. The K-6 lessons cover Math, Science, ELA, Social Studies, Life Skills and are available at this link.

Education.com is one of the fastest-growing digital learning platforms in the world. Over 14 million members—including 6 million teachers—utilize online learning games, apps and lessons, as well as hands-on activities, worksheets, and workbooks for pre-K through sixth-grade students. These resources are developed by educational experts, incorporate leading pedagogical practices, and support national education standards.

“It’s estimated that over half of the country’s school-age children now have access to devices in schools including laptops, tablets and smartphones,” explained Todd Schwartz, co-CEO and co-founder of Education.com. “Nearpod understands this growing adoption and is a powerful example of the right way to use technology, which allows Education.com and others to deliver lessons to students in modern and engaging ways"

Nearpod is optimizing Educations.com’s high-quality educational resources for the 21st-century classroom by integrating them with interactive digital tools, like virtual reality, live chat and real-time quizzes, that are already used in 1 in 10 US schools.



Now, K-6 teachers can more deeply engage with students as they teach math, English language arts (ELA), science and social studies in two types of ready-to-reach digital lessons.

Here’s a look at what’s available:

Skill Builders 15-25 min lessons facilitate interactive practice and reinforcement of key skills previously taught; great for independent practice, for stations or differentiation or as a homework assignment

Full Lessons 45-60 min lessons teach essential skills in an interactive way; great for whole group instruction or re-teaching in small group instruction

“Education.com established itself as an industry leader by providing valuable educational content to millions of students around the world,” explained Guido Kovalskys, CEO and co-founder of Nearpod. “Bringing together Education.com’s content with our interactive teaching and learning tools is a huge win for the teachers, schools and districts that decide to partner with Nearpod as part of their digital transformation.”

The news comes after other notable expansions of Nearpod’s curriculum. The company recently launched digital lesson plans that use hip-hop songs as teaching tools in partnership with Flocabulary. Nearpod continues to grow its offering to address the needs of 21st-century classrooms with content on empathy-building from Teaching Tolerance and financial literacy from Next-Gen Personal Finance.

About Nearpod:

Nearpod is an award-winning education technology company focused on developing digital learning tools, virtual reality and interactive content across mobile devices that provides teachers an easy and efficient way to leverage technology in the classroom.

Nearpod was co-founded in 2012 by Felipe Sommer, Emiliano Abramzon and Guido Kovalskys, and its team spans talent from Mckinsey & Co, Red Hat, Accenture, Pixar, Netscape as well as former teachers. It is backed by notable investors like Insight Venture Partners, Reach Capital, Storm Ventures, the Knight Enterprise Fund, Krillion Ventures, Stanford-StartX Fund, Marc Benioff and GSV Acceleration.

About Education.com:

Present in more than 14 million classrooms and households, Education.com is the #1 education site for parents and teachers to find the guidance, inspiration, and materials they need to help kids succeed. From printable workbooks to digital learning games to everything in between, Education.com delivers content kids love and resources educators rely on. Education.com is based in San Mateo, California, and was founded in 2007 by a group of parents dedicated to making learning fun inside and outside the classroom. www.education.com.

