James and Cassie Slagle depict jovial celebration in a colorful children’s book

James and Cassie Slagle’s book shares a fun and colorful story of a joyful child named Jonco who loves the company of his family and friends. Jonco loves the thought of him turning eight as this makes him older than his siblings. It’s his birthday and readers are invited to come and celebrate it with him.

A Birthday Party for Jonco portrays the beauty and fun of celebrating a birthday as a child. The book boasts vivid and colorful illustrations little ones will surely enjoy and has a simple yet delightful storyline. The book not only offers enjoyment to the young readers but also a good source of learning as the authors incorporated fun shapes in their illustrations and bright colors for them to identify. These colorful pages will get ahold of the little ones’ attention for a good while.

A Birthday Party for Jonco will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will happen this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!

A Birthday Party for Jonco

Written by James and Cassie Slagle

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date September 2016

Paperback price $21.99



About the author

Dear readers, I have lived in Ohio all my life. I have been married for over ten years. As a child at the age of six, I began drawing. My first passion was drawing sports players and going to the field to acquire autographs. As I got older, I began drawing the characters you will meet in my book. I hope that you will enjoy reading them as much as I have enjoyed creating them. I am in the process of creating many more books of the same characters and their family members. I hope that you all will look forward to reading them.