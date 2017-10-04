Writer Delivers with a Service Dog’s Story

The author Virginia McAloon created a fictional character named Jazzy. In her children’s book Jazzy the Service Dog, Jazzy is a service dog, a shih tzu by breed, who always goes where her “mom” (her owner) goes. Jazzy calls her owner her “people-mommy”.



This time Jazzy goes with her owner, Ginny, to visit their friends in the veteran’s house. Ginny loves veterans because they were the ones who served the country during war time and during times of peace. Another reason why Ginny loves veterans is that she also has family members who are also veterans. She takes Jazzy with her as she visits the veterans. It is also in this journey that Jazzy learns about the military history of her owner’s family.



Purposefully written for children, this story can teach children a lot of lessons such as taking care of a pet dog and treating a dog like a family member, and many more. This is a very fun, informative and interesting story for kids.



The illustrations are creatively provided for a better and fun understanding of the story. The author makes sure readers could connect to her story, wherein she makes use of words that are comprehensible and easy to understand.



Jazzy the Service Dog

Written by Virginia McAloon

Published by Xlibris Corporation, 2016

Date published: November 14, 2016

Paperback price: $15.99



About the Author

Virginia McAloon is a writer. She went to St. George Community Church at St. George, Utah. She has three sons namely Danny who is in California, Kelly who is Illinois, and David who is in “heaven”. She is also the author of a fictional children’s book entitled Jazzy and the Lizard.