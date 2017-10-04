James Schindler pens humorous book gathered from real life events

James Schindler’s book titled Schindler’s Tiny Tales and Whatnot shares numerous – and humorous – stories that either happened to the author’s acquaintances, friends, family or to the author himself. All of the stories reflected in the book are not made up, as the author claims, and aside from the hilarious stories, Schindler also includes his insights that are equally funny.



The book is a wonderful collection of fun short stories that will surely tickle the reader’s innards. It hysterically presents a lot of tales that happen or can happen in one’s everyday life. Readers may find it hard to put the book down as it can successfully pull attention by being completely witty. Indeed, it is a good book worthy of one’s time, if one fancies a good laugh.



Schindler’s Tiny Tales and Whatnot is one of the great books readers may find displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair which will take place this October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



Schindler’s Tiny Tales and Whatnot

Written by James Schindler

Published by Craftline Printing

Published date 2004

Paperback price $12.50



About the author

Schindler, born in 1934, during the great depression, is the youngest of nine children. Placed in an orphanage at the age of three, he developed an exceptional way of seeing even the worst experiences in a positive light. After he finished the fifth grade, he was placed in a foster home, along with his brother Joe, where they were terribly mistreated. In spite of his unhappy childhood, he managed to maintain an extremely positive and cheerful outlook.

Mr. Schindler is a graduate of John Carroll University and the founder of Bandido’s Mexican restaurants, a small Midwestern chain. He has authored several books and his newspaper column, “Schindler Sez,” appears in a number of Indiana newspapers. He has been a guest speaker at the University of Notre Dame and has been quoted in “Bits & Pieces,” a national motivational publication.

Married, the father of seven children and an ever-growing number of grandchildren, he now resides in Fort Wayne, Indiana.