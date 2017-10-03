Finding True Love Through Trusting God’s Ways

With the advent of new, modern and convenient ways to meet and find a potential mate, such as reality TV shows, speed dating and match-making companies, the book The Gift in the Blue Box: How I Got Myself a Great Husband offers an authentic, life-changing alternative to the chaotic business of finding love. In the book, author Millicent Hamilton- Kakowski highlights her personal experience and how trusting God and letting Him work His ways opened her eyes and heart to the path God has carefully crafted for her, the path that has led her to find and to be found by her perfect match.



The book encourages those who are in the search for love and lifetime commitment to trust God’s plans and put their faith in Him and His marvelous ways. Taken from real-life experience and events, this book is a testimony to God’s effective ways and perfect timing.



This read is recommended for those seeking for inspiration and a new perspective in love and how God works in remarkable ways in each and every one’s life.



The Gift in the Blue Box: How I Got Myself a Great Husband by Millicent Hamilton- Kakowski is one of the many inspiring and insightful reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.

The Gift in the Blue Box: How I Got Myself a Great Husband

Written by: Millicent Hamilton-Kakowski

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: January 5, 2006

Paperback price: $12.99

About the Author:

Millicent Hamilton- Kakowski was born and raised in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education and a Master’s Degree in Community College Administration. She has been an educator for 25 years, teaching elementary, middle and high school and college students. She is currently an inspirational/motivational speaker, travelling the country speaking in Women’s Conferences and talking about their personal, professional and spiritual lives. She has been on a purposeful spiritual journey for over 35 years, which is to inspire people to get God involved in their lives, especially in their search for love, as what God has done to her. This plan and God’s works in her life (and search for a husband) led her to write the book The Gift in the Blue Box: How I Got Myself a Great Husband.