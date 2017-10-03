Last Chance to See The Family Camera

The ROM-original exhibition https://www.rom.on.ca/en/exhibitions-galleries/exhibitions/the-family-camera closes on Sunday, October 29, 2017. On display in the Museum’s Roloff Beny Gallery and part of the ROM’s Canada 150 year-long celebration, the exhibition examines the enduring connection between migration and family photography.

In Canada, migration is central to family history, whether recent or in the past and whether over short or long distances. From departures and arrivals to everyday moments and milestones, family photographs depict our journeys and our deep-rooted need for connection. The exhibition considers the political, social and technological factors that reconfigure families, including dislocation, marriage equality, and social media. The Family Camera also explores how these factors transform the photographs we capture and how we share them. Almost every photograph in this evocative exhibition comes from a Canadian home. As a result, it demonstrates the familiar and unexpected ways that family photographs define our sense of self, family, community, and nation.

Over two hundred objects are featured in the exhibition, including photographs, vintage cameras and ephemera. These objects have been collected through a public archive project launched in 2016 by The Family Camera Network. This multi-year research project includes six partner institutions and is supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). Canadians can participate in the ongoing project until the end of the year. The Family Camera also includes work by contemporary artists Deanna Bowen and Jeff Thomas. An immersive installation, “The Living Room,” created by graduate students at OCAD University, uses projection-mapping technology to explore the power of storytelling through the sharing of family photographs.

The exhibition is curated by Deepali Dewan (lead), Jennifer Orpana, Thy Phu, Julie Crooks, and Sarah Bassnett, with the assistance of Sarah Parsons and Silvia Forni.

The Family Camera is included with ROM General Admission. Visit here for full exhibition details.

