Christian Author Helps Readers Rediscover Christ through Advent Devotional

Being a devoted minister and church worker, Erin Olson is not blind to the trend of Western Christmas, where commercialism and busyness reign and Christ is no longer the focus of the season. Having realized that people “run at a frantic pace to keep up with the demands of the season,” she sees the need for Christians to “simplify the season to meditate on the anticipation, patience, hope, and revelation of Christ.” For this reason, she published her devotional Simplify the Season: Rediscover Christ Through Advent (Xulon Press, 2017).



To simplify the Christmas season is to make time for Jesus, to make room for His presence and pursue Him. Through her book, the author reminds her readers who is being celebrated at Christmas and emphasizes the “need to look back to the past and acknowledge His life and the fact that he died for all the sins of the world.” She hopes that her readers will “have a better understanding of the simple life of Christ” and rediscover him as they reflect and pray this Advent.



The 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair should be the right time to get a copy of Simplify the Season: Rediscover Christ Through Advent. The book event runs from October 11 to 15, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.



Simplify the Season: Rediscover Christ Through Advent

Written by Erin Olson

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: July 31, 2017

Paperback price: $14.99



About the Author



Erin Olson is the founder of Sandalfeet Ministries (sandalfeet.org). She is an ordained minister, blogger, podcaster, Bible study teacher, lay leader in her church, dynamic conference and luncheon speaker, founder of the National Prayer Walk Your Neighborhood, and the author of Forgiveness - Unforgiveness: Revealed Through Your Fruits and Sit At His Feet: Choose What is Better. Erin has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Regis University (Denver, CO) and a master’s degree in Christian Leadership from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary (Lynchburg, VA). Erin, along with her husband and three children, reside in Dallas, TX.