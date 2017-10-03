Author unfolds the history of Sonoma

Partly fiction and historical, this novel entitled The Visit: An unusual walk through Sonoma History on an Early Easter Morning by Newton Dal Poggetto tells the three generations of Sonoma history unfolded through its pages.At dawn on an Easter morning, a native Sonoman met a barefoot man in a blue serge suit coming from the mist. The man was walking in the middle of the street which stretches down from Shochen’s hill in the northern California town of Sonoma. While the two men are walking and talking about Sonoma’s past and present, another barefoot man, still in blue serge, joins them.

With candid conversations, historical photos, and engrossing tales about Sonoma and its people, The Visit: An unusual walk through Sonoma History on an Early Easter Morning is definitely a must-read to readers who love the city of Sonoma. The novel has thirteen chapters with an epilogue and nostalgic places listed with their corresponding numbers in the map. The author made it sure to let the readers feel like they are in Sonoma – in the past and in the present.

The Visit: An unusual walk through Sonoma History on an Early Easter Morning

Written by: Newton Dal Poggetto

Published by: Xlibris Publishing

Published Date: November 9, 2012

Paperback price: $19.99



About the author

Newton Dal Poggetto is a fourth generation Californian and a third generation native of Sonoma. He is a former judge and successful trial attorney. He has published two novels and has now created a fictional visitation of stories of people of the past.

