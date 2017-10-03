Drawing the Guggenheim: New York, Venice, Bilbao

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation is celebrating the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao’s milestone 20th anniversary on October 15 with a daylong event that connects the foundation’s constellation of unique, historically significant spaces. On this day, visitors to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice; and Guggeheim Bilbao can explore and sketch the museum architecture during a variety of public programs, tours, and workshops. Online, people can share their work and view drawings from around the world using the hashtag #DrawingTheGuggenheim.

EVENTS AT THE SOLOMON R. GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM, NEW YORK

Sunday, October 15, 10 am–4 pm

Drawing the Guggenheim Workshop (10 am–1 pm): Visitors use drawing to study Frank Lloyd Wright’s design for the Guggenheim. After a short classroom presentation and guided tour, participants draw from various perspectives in the museum and then reflect on their discoveries together. No prior drawing experience is required. $25 per person (includes materials). Registration required.

EVENTS AT THE PEGGY GUGGENHEIM COLLECTION, VENICE

Sunday, October 15, 10 am–6 pm

Drawing the Guggenheim (10 am–6 pm): All visitors receive drawing materials and bilingual (English and Italian) prompts to sketch their favorite spot at the museum. Visitors are invited to take photographs of their drawings and share them on social media with the hashtag #DrawingTheGuggenheim. Free with admission, no registration required.

EVENTS AT THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM BILBAO

Sunday, October 15, 10 am–8 pm

Drawing the Guggenheim (10 am–8 pm): Following the tradition of architects Frank Lloyd Wright and Frank Gehry, visitors use drawing as the starting point of their creative process. At the Admissions desk, visitors can pick up free drawing materials and multilingual (Basque, English, and Spanish) prompts to sketch their favorite spot at the museum. Visitors are invited to photograph their drawings and share them on social media with the hashtag #DrawingTheGuggenheim. Visitors can also choose to leave their drawing with the museum by dropping it into a collection box in the Atrium. Drawings will be shared online by the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao starting on October 16. Free with admission, no registration required.

About the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation

Founded in 1937, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of art, primarily of the modern and contemporary periods, through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications. The Guggenheim network that began in the 1970s when the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, was joined by the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice, has since expanded to include the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao (opened 1997), and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (currently in development). The Guggenheim Foundation continues to forge international collaborations that celebrate contemporary art, architecture, and design within and beyond the walls of the museum, including the Guggenheim Social Practice initiative, Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative and The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Chinese Art Initiative. More information about the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation can be found at guggenheim.org.