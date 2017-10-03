RESULTS: The Pavilion Sale totals HK$22,868,375 / US$2,940,881

Please click HERE for the full results of Christie’s Pavilion Sale held on 2 October 2017, which totalled HK$ 22,868,375 / US$ 2,940,881.

Chi Fan Tsang, Senior Vice President, Specialist Head of Department, commented, “This season saw the inaugural inclusion of a group of Japanese works of art which was well received, particularly those works related to tea culture. Robust prices were once again recorded for ceramics, while we witnessed enthusiastic bidding for archaic jades, setting the stage for the much anticipated Yangdetang Sale in November”.

Christie’s, the world’s leading art business, had global auction, private and digital sales in first half of 2017 that totalled £2.35 billion / $3 billion. Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and expertise, as well as international glamour. Christie’s offers around 350 auctions annually in over 80 categories, including all areas of fine and decorative arts, jewellery, photographs, collectibles, wine, and more. Prices range from $200 to over $100 million. Christie’s also has a long and successful history conducting private sales for its clients in all categories, with emphasis on Post-War & Contemporary, Impressionist & Modern, Old Masters and Jewellery.

Alongside regular sales online, Christie’s has a global presence in 46 countries, with 10 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zürich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

*Please note when quoting estimates above that other fees will apply in addition to the hammer price - see Section D of the Conditions of Sale at the back of the sale catalogue.

*Estimates do not include buyer’s premium. Sales totals are hammer price plus buyer’s premium and are reported net of applicable fees.