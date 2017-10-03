Mountains, Minerals and Me ... Author Reflects on His Interesting Life Adventures

In this book, Mountains, Minerals and Me: Thirteen Years Revealing Earth’s Mysteries, Albert Lamarre narrates how he could never imagine that one day in his life he would be staring face to face into the barrel of a shotgun pointed at him by the daughter of a Texas rancher, but he was then captivated by her. He was in this dilemma due to his desire to know more about a rocky outcrop because he is a geologist and that’s what they do.



In the author’s narrative, he shares points of his experiences as a mineral exploration geologist during his thirteen-year career. He was first exposed to the geologic wonders of the western part of the United States, he clearly recounts. He could not forget the people he met along his journey and the beautiful views in which he worked. He recounts how he grew from an immature college student to a respected geologist who was a contributor to the natural resource base of America. From having his own workplace bombed to being left alone in the dark in an underground mine to being in a face-to-face encounter with a rattlesnake. There is no verb in this sentence! The author shows others his amazing journey through his personal experiences that made his career and life very rewarding.



This book, Mountains, Minerals and Me: Thirteen Years Revealing Earth’s Mysteries, portrays the experiences and adventures of a young, growing geologist who is also discovering himself while exploring the wonders of geology in the western part of the United States.



Mountains, Minerals and Me: Thirteen Years Revealing Earth’s Mysteries

Written by Albert Lamarre

Published by iUniverse, 2015

Date published: July 10, 2015

Paperback price: $15.92



About the Author

Albert L. Lamarre got his bachelor’s degree in Earth Sciences from Dartmouth College. He earned his master’s degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. He is now retired and he and his wife Janet live in Dublin, California whenever they are not exploring the world.