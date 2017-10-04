Machell Hammond’s Suspense Thriller Will Chill Readers To The Bone
Louisiana-born author brings to life a novel that combines romance, suspense and horror in one exciting story that will surely entertain readers.
A novel that gives the readers the thrills and chills all rolled into one.
Remember Me (Sins of the Father), written by Machell Hammond, is a novel that gives the readers the thrills and chills. The protagonist, Alisa Washington, an evacuee, started a new life in Atlanta Georgia. She started working with Ida Stanford and at the same time continued her education in Psycho Therapy. Despite her new environment, she feels that nothing has changed. During an event, she accidentally bumped on a man and was suddenly slightly infatuated by him. Devin Jones, the man she bumped into encountered an accident with another man named Christ Weber. To top it all, a dark figure is stalking and preying on Alisa and Devin Jones.
The author did a wonderful job in putting together a novel that combines the three genres into one. It is superbly written. Remember Me (Sins of the Father) is a must-have for readers who are into suspense thrillers. With the additional romance and horror mixed in the story, the readers will surely have a blast in reading this.
Remember Me (Sins of the Father) will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017.
Remember Me (Sins of the Father)
Written by: Machell Hammond
Published by: Green Ivy
Published date: February 8, 2016
Kindle price: $10.99
About the author
Machell Hammond went to work in home health care and was inspired to write by one of her patients. After her patient told her that God would guide her, she has been writing ever since. Machell was born in Mississippi, and her family planted its seen in New Orleans, Louisiana.
