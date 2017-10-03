Barnes & Noble Celebrates The LEGO® NINJAGO Movie with Build Event at Stores Nationwide October 7

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today announced a LEGO® build experience on Saturday, October 7, in celebration of the recently released The LEGO NINJAGO Movie. Starting at 4 p.m. in stores nationwide, children ages 5 and up can build their own LEGO NINJAGO Green Dragon Mini Model to take home with them, while supplies last. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator or contact their local store for more details.

On October 7, young LEGO fans are invited to their local Barnes & Noble to build a LEGO NINJAGO Green Dragon Mini Model, inspired by the recently released animated feature film. In The LEGO NINJAGO Movie, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. These secret ninja warriors, led by Master Wu, must defeat evil warlord Garmadon. Fans can build their own NINJAGO Green Dragon Mini Model to take home and play with to help protect NINJAGO City from Garmadon in stores nationwide, while supplies last. Fans who participate in the build event will receive a special Certificate of Achievement, while supplies last, to show off with their dragon.

“LEGO building experiences are some of our most popular in-store events,” said Kathleen Campisano, Vice President, Specialty, at Barnes & Noble. “We are excited to welcome so many young LEGO fans to our stores to build the NINJAGO Green Dragon Mini Model for free to celebrate the new movie. NINJAGO has captivated children for years and we are thrilled to help bring the movie to life in our stores.”

In addition to participating in the build event, customers are encouraged to check out Barnes & Noble’s robust offering of related merchandise from Warner Bros. Consumer Products’ global licensing and merchandising program, including a selection of toys. Featured toys include the Spinjitzu Training Dojo, NINJAGO City Chase, Water Strider and Temple of the Ultimate Ultimate Weapon. Customers should contact their local store for more details on what products will be available for purchase.

Customers are also encouraged to post pictures of themselves having fun at the event to their social media channels using the hashtag, #LEGONinjagoAtBN.