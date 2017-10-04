Book guides readers in order to achieve a happy marriage

In a relationship, it is very important to listen, not just with one’s ears but also with one’s hearts and souls.

Intimacy: Lonely No More by John DeFoore is a book that gives guidance to couples to maintain their relationship. In a relationship, it is very important to listen, not just with one’s ears but also with one’s hearts and souls. The author emphasizes this very important factor in order for one’s relationship to bloom even more.

The content of the book is very interesting and helpful to the readers, especially to those who are in an intimate relationship. The book offers advices and support for a healthy and wholesome relationship.

Intimacy: Lonely No More will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017.

Intimacy: Lonely No More

Written by: John DeFoore

Published by: BookSurge Publishing

Published date: December 20, 2005

Paperback price: $14.17

About the author

John DeFoore comes from Mississippi where he completed two undergraduate degrees, left to serve in the US Army in the South Pacific. He later returned to earn a Master of Theology degree before serving as a missionary to Alaska. He did further post-graduate studies in Scotland and Austria before moving to Texas in 1961. John founded Pastoral Care and Counseling Center of Abilene in 1972 where he later met and became business partners with Marion Sue Jones who was heading a similar program in nearby San Angelo, Texas. In 1977, John moved to the Boerne, Texas, area where he and Marion Sue founded and now own and operate Consultant Services. Over the past thirty years John has talked with thousands of people from around the world and has facilitated hundreds of seminars and workshops for industry leaders and business owners. Other books by John DeFoore include “Secrets of the Heart”, “Intimacy: Lonely No More”, “The Shadow in My Smile”, “As Happy As You Want To Be!”, Co-Author with Marion Sue Jones and “Miles and Smiles; Years and Tears”.