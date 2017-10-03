Gemalto Enables Oracle Cloud Customers to Boost Security of Data in Motion and at Rest

Gemalto, a world leader in digital security and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, today announced that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers can enhance the security of their cloud workloads and reduce the complexity of managing multiple heterogeneous security solutions with an integrated SafeNet Encryption and Key Management offering.

As companies migrate to the cloud, protecting sensitive information efficiently is a priority, especially with regionalized legislation like the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Australia’s Privacy Amendment (Notifiable Data Breaches) Act and U.S. State Data Breach Notification Statutes. Gemalto’s SafeNet Encryption and Key Management solutions help enterprises easily align data protection policies and business processes without compromising the integrity and security of their data through an easy-to-deploy, centrally managed solution. By extending the existing portfolio to Oracle Cloud, enterprise customers can also maintain full control of encryption and key lifecycle management in either on premise or multi-cloud environments, helping to improve:

Security - Customers can store and manage keys in central, hardened appliances, and gain the visibility and control they need to consistently and effectively enforce security controls.

Customers can store and manage keys in central, hardened appliances, and gain the visibility and control they need to consistently and effectively enforce security controls. Compliance auditing – The centralization of all key management operations lets Customers produce comprehensive logs that could be used to demonstrate compliance with stringent security policies and industry regulations

– The centralization of all key management operations lets Customers produce comprehensive logs that could be used to demonstrate compliance with stringent security policies and industry regulations Scalability – Customers can easily scale their key management and encryption to address the challenges of securing more data across numerous cloud environments

– Customers can easily scale their key management and encryption to address the challenges of securing more data across numerous cloud environments Simplicity – Administrators have one comprehensive solution to enable a multi-cloud security strategy that is fast, easy and efficient

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure gives customers flexibility to choose their preferred cloud operating models and the horsepower they need to run all their workloads in the cloud. Using Gemalto’s customer controlled encryption operations with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can help keep an organization’s data safe from unauthorized access through the encryption of applications, databases, files, virtual machines, multi-cloud environments and physical servers. For more information, visit Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Executive Quotes:

“Companies moving to the cloud don’t want to have to rely solely on the cloud provider for security, instead many want to manage and maintain control over the security of their data. With Gemalto, Oracle customers have a ’Bring-Your-Own-Security’ (BYOS) solution making it easier to enforce, monitor and track how, when and where data is being accessed,” said Todd Moore, senior vice president of Encryption Products at Gemalto. “Working across multiple cloud services is becoming the norm. Using a single system helps companies have a holistic view into security operations instead of one with many silos and reduces the amount of configuration of the applications to meet existing and upcoming security models, compliance and regulations.”

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can provide a straightforward migration path for customers to easily adopt cloud computing functionality. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can support billions of transactions, so it is easy for developers to build and deploy high-performance cloud native applications,” said Sanjay Sinha, vice president, platform products, Oracle. “Expanding our partnership with Gemalto allows customers that need to manage their own cloud security operations the flexibility to BYOS to the Oracle Cloud. For customers the integration between Gemalto and Oracle doesn’t require any retooling of applications reducing migration friction and the cost of implementation.”

Listed below are Gemalto’s SafeNet Encryption and Key Management products compatible with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure:

SafeNet KeySecure - centralizes the management of encryption keys used for the protection of sensitive data in virtualized and cloud environments.

SafeNet ProtectV – offers full disk encryption of virtual machines to establish security and control across virtualized and cloud environments, improving business agility and lowering your costs.

SafeNet ProtectApp - provides application-level encryption for a broad range of Web application servers and enterprise applications hosted on virtual machines and in the cloud.

SafeNet ProtectFile – provides file system-level encryption to secure structure and unstructured data, and control access to sensitive folders and files in physical and virtual environments.

SafeNet ProtectDB - delivers column-level database encryption for sensitive corporate and customer information stored in cloud-based databases

SafeNet Tokenization - protects sensitive information by replacing it with a surrogate value to help organizations comply with industry standards like PCI-DSS and HIPAA – available as a vaulted and vaultless solution.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.​