Blackstone Announces Third Quarter 2017 Media Call

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that it will host a conference call for the media on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. ET to review third quarter 2017 results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 295-4740 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (617) 614-3925 (international) passcode number 913 298 54#.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website or by dialing +1 (888) 286-8010 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (617) 801-6888 (international) passcode number 255 461 34#, beginning approximately two hours after the event.

As of first quarter 2016, Blackstone no longer issues its earnings release via a third-party newswire. Blackstone continues to distribute earnings releases via other existing channels, including its website, email lists and Twitter account. Those interested in firm updates can sign up here to receive Blackstone press releases via email or follow the company on Twitter @Blackstone.



