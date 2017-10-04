Retired lawyer showcases adage of love conquering all in a romantic thriller

Two unlikely souls found incredible love with each other in Robert Daviau’s new book Seven Days to Love. But like what the title implies, the couple has only seven days to enjoy their new love.

Lance was 67 and a former Korean War pilot who felt alone. Vicki was 32, divorced, and fastidiously selective about men she will date. Lance reluctantly turned to the online world to find someone to share a few laughs over meals; however, he did not expect wanting more than sharing meals and laughs. Lance is falling head over heels with an attractive, intelligent, and witty woman 35 years younger than him. Vicki feels the same. The man’s kindness and morality as well as his vulnerability piqued her interest. But there’s a secret she has to hide, at least for now. Nevertheless, days are filled with abundant love and pure bliss: dancing, sky-diving, enjoying Lance’s Maine camp house. Later on, Lance is forced to accept a truth, the one Vicki was hiding. And unfortunately for the couple, evil awaits them as they got caught in a lair full of danger. Will they withstand the perilous moment and beat all odds? Or is it, indeed, just a seven-day love?

Seven Days to Love is a wonderful romance book incorporated with thrilling plot twists and turns that’ll catch and hold readers’ attention and keep them anticipating and wondering what will happen next. Robert Daviau provided excellent traits on his characters and concocted a truly sublime series of events filled with action, drama, and of course, romance. Overall, Seven Days to Love is a highly engaging literary piece worth reading.

Seven Days to Love is one of the great books readers may find displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair happening on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy.

Seven Days to Love

Written by Robert Daviau

Published by Dog Ear Publishing

Published date May 14, 2015

Paperback price $14.95

About the author

Robert Daviau is a retired Maine lawyer who spent most of his professional life in court. When not in the courtroom, Bob won club championships at golf or refereed hockey and basketball, but his true hobby is fly fishing. His remote wilderness camps in Western Maine are featured in Seven Days to Love. Bob lives in Rangeley, Maine with his wife, Norma and has authored hundreds of articles. This is his second novel.