First Time Novelist Tells Of A Not-So-Ordinary Wheelchair Bound Girl

Born with a disability that requires her to use a wheelchair, Payton Weston-Holmes is considered to be different from her peers yet is still the same as every young American lass. Although her disability affects her daily life, she is not defined by it. With her charming personality, people around her easily find her likeable. And with this trait she was able to prove to them that she is not just an ‘Ordinary Girl’ who uses a wheelchair; she is an active person with a busy social life and a supportive family. She had an instant ‘brother’ from another mother in the name of Zack ‘Chip’ Homes. Chip is an only child and became part of Payton’s family when their father and mother, respectively, got married. Upon meeting Payton, Chip already noticed her lovable characteristic and took her on an adventure. Zack falls in love with Payton and her disability did not stop him from doing so.

This well-written fiction by Carol Ann Iaciofano talks about love, family, limitations, and decisions. The author made it sure that the book will surely entice the readers by adding interesting twists on the plot and, of course, moral lessons that will definitely be worth the read.

The novel Ordinary Girl will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



The Ordinary Girl

Written by: Carol Ann Iaciofano

Published by: Xlibris

Published Date: August 27, 2009

Paperback price: $19.99



About the author

Carol Iaciofano has contributed book reviews, essays and poetry to publications including The ARTery, the Boston Globe, and Calyx. She works in the tech industry as a writer and course designer.