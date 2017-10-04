Detroit Centered Novel Takes Readers Through A Turbulent Time In American History

The novel that will capture the readers’ emotions as it delves into the heart of the Comb’s family life.

On Woodward, a novel written by Joyce Van Haren, is a story about the Comb family’s life and struggles. It all started in the family’s move from Kentucky to Detroit. The story is told in the daughter’s view, Alma May Combs. The protagonist is a young artist who has to deal with prejudice and poverty during the Great Depression in Detroit. The family first moves to Detroit because of the dangerous job of the family’s patriarch in the coal mines of Kentucky.

The author did a very fine job in portraying the protagonist in the story. The protagonist is viewed as a not-so-likeable character. The story revolves around the protagonist’s life and her views in her new life. Her lost innocence, the tragedies, and the sufferings they endured the low moments of their life are all highlighted in the story.

On Woodward is a very entertaining novel that will be a wonderful addition to one’s shelf collection. On Woodward is one of the titles that will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now!

On Woodward

Written by: Joyce Van Haren

Published by: AbbottPress

Published date: March 24, 2014

Paperback price: $28.99

About the author

The author, Joyce Van Haren, was born in Detroit. She has written a human interest column and feature stories for the Ypsilanti Press and has won several short story awards in writing competitions. She currently lives in southeast Michigan, where she has written an as-yet-unnamed novella, and is hard at work on another.