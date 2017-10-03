Knowing When to Get Up When Life Knocks You Down

Gary Slemaker, a successful pioneer of the information technology industry, chronicles his experiences and shares his life lessons from childhood to adulthood in his memoir, It’s About Time to Get Up.



As a self-proclaimed man of persistence, Slemaker details his life’s highs and lows. He brings readers various instances when he falls short but later on realizes when it’s time to get back up—and he does. Never giving up in the face of failure, he reminds everyone of the old saying about falling seven times but getting back up eight times and to strive to be excellent at whatever they do.



Filled with lessons and adventure, it is a book with much insight that everyone could use in their daily life. And he hopes that this autobiography will inspire people to be resilient despite life’s challenges and to live life to the fullest. He shares, “My story is rich with memories, fun, love, adventure, happiness, unbelievable dog escapades, comedy, death, sadness, and conflicts.”







It’s About Time to Get Up

Written by Gary Slemaker

Paperback | $12.99

Hardcover | $25.99

E-Book | $ 2.99



The book is enrolled in a book returnability program. Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.







About the Author

Gary Slemaker grew up in Washington, DC. The family moved to Florida, then to Texas, and then to Albuquerque, New Mexico. He later chose to settle down in Los Angeles. He was one of the pioneers of information technology as he used to program early computers during the earlier stages of his career. He concluded his career as the chief information officer of William O’Neil & Company and is currently retired.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.garyslemaker.com.

