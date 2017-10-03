EMSL’s Charlotte Laboratory Receives New AIHA-LAP, LLC Accreditation for Testing Lead in Air

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Charlotte, North Carolina laboratory has added a new accreditation through the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA-LAP, LLC) Industrial Hygiene Laboratory Accreditation Program (IHLAP). EMSL has been approved for lead in air testing by Flame Atomic Absorption (FLAA) method. With this accreditation, EMSL Charlotte is accredited in accordance with the recognized International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 General Requirements for testing and calibration.

Lead is extremely toxic to humans and can affect the liver, kidneys, reproductive system and nervous system. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set a standard for lead in the ambient air of 0.15 µg/m3 averaged over a calendar quarter while the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set required standards for the amount of lead allowed in workroom air at 50 µg/m3 averaged over an 8-hour workday. EMSL’s Charlotte Laboratory in compliance with IHLAP requirements can fulfill all lead examination needs.

“We are proud of EMSL Charlotte’s hard work to achieve this accreditation from AIHA-LAP, LLC,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “With this new accreditation, we can better serve a wide range of analytical needs for our clients throughout North Carolina and its surrounding states.”

EMSL’s Charlotte laboratory is an AIHA-LAP, LLC approved laboratory for industrial hygiene, environmental lead and environmental microbiology testing services. The laboratory also participates in AIHA’s Proficiency Analytical Testing (PAT) Program, ELPAT (paint chips, soil, dust wipes), EMPAT (fungi) and IHPAT (asbestos, metals, silica, organics and formaldehyde). EMSL Charlotte also specializes in asbestos analysis by Polarized Light Microscopy (PLM) and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) for the state of Virginia.

EMSL Charlotte is located at 376 Crompton Street and can be reached by calling (704) 525-2205. To view a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMSL’s testing services, please call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.