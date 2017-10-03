Artist/Producer Big Swede To Release Deep House Single ‘Downtown Style LA’

Los Angeles, CA, October 3rd, 2017 – The Swedish born producer/artist Big Swede is releasing his new deep house single, ‘Downtown Style LA,’ today.



The release is aimed at club radio, DJs and all lovers of house music. “The track is definitely dance floor oriented,” says Big Swede. “It is an extension of my ‘BS In A Downtown Lounge Vol.1’ album, which except for a few tracks, had more of a chill out, lounge kind of flavor.”

The single features Sweden’s Papa Dee on vocals and Miles Evans (Gil Evans Orchestra, Sting) on trumpet. “I tweaked Papa’s voice and pitched it down, which gave the vocals a low tone. The jazz phrasing of Miles’ trumpet added a nice contrast and an organic touch,” continues Big Swede.



The cover art features model Ms Topo and gives the illusion that the picture was painted on canvas. The track is available in all download and streaming stores today.



Big Swede’s credits include Mercedes Benz, Dish, Lowe’s, Samsung, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Mentalist, CSI: Miami, Alphas, 90210, Lie To Me, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Punk’d, Real World, tour introduction music for Van Halen, and drum samples for KISS and Slash. Collaborations include Reeves Gabrels (The Cure, David Bowie), Les Hemstock (Hemstock & Jennings), Oscar Hernandez (Spanish Harlem Orchestra), Paul Ill (James Blunt, Christina Aguilera), Greg Hampton (Alice Cooper, Lita Ford) and Papa Dee. Learn more at BigSwedeStudios.com

