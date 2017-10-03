Celebrating Christmas through Music

The pages of the book are the lyrics to each song, surrounded by beautiful illustrations coinciding with each song’s theme. The attached CD can be played separately in a car, in the home, and listened to while reading the pages of the book.

The Christmas season would not be as festive as it is without Christmas music. Author, teacher, and musician Alexander Ceruzzi intends to keep the Christmas spirit alive through a CD of eight original Christmas songs attached inside his illustrated lyric book called Christmas Holiday: CD and Song Book.

Alexander’s lead song, “Christmas Holiday,” received Song of the Year honors in 2014.

Alexander’s song, “Dear Santa Claus,” is about a young child who writes a letter to Santa. The child tells Santa he has been good the whole year and deserves presents. However, after seeing poverty and lack of liberty on TV, the child has a sudden change of heart and tells Santa to deliver his toys to deserving boys and girls.

The pages of the book are the lyrics to each song, surrounded by beautiful illustrations coinciding with each song’s theme. The attached CD can be played separately in a car, in the home, and listened to while reading the pages of the book.

Christmas Holiday: CD and Song Book and Alexander Ceruzzi’s six other CDs, which include rhythm and blues, gambling, country, tribute, and Christmas can be previewed and are available to purchase on his website, www.melodymanmusic.com.

Christmas Holiday: CD and Song Book was displayed by LitFire Publishing at the 24th Beijing International Book Fair from August 23 to 27, 2017.





Christmas Holiday

CD and Song Book

Written by Alexander Ceruzzi

Hardcover | $24.95

Book Fair and Internet | $19.95

Book copies are available at www.melodymanmusic.com.





About the Author

Alexander Ceruzzi was born and raised in Port Chester, New York. At the age of four, he started accordion lessons and later became a well-known jazz musician. He obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degree in music education from Eastern Kentucky University and has taught high school band and vocal music in Illinois and Iowa. Alexander was born with a rare musical gift called perfect pitch, and he expresses his zest for life in his music.