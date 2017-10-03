Dominion Energy Wyoming Requests Rate Increase

Dominion Energy Wyoming is requesting an increase in its natural gas rates. If the request is approved by the Public Service Commission of Wyoming (PSC), the monthly bill for the typical residential customer will increase by about $2.17 beginning Nov. 1.

Because gas prices fluctuate daily, we use forecasts to set steady rates and make adjustments every six months to balance out any over or under collections in our gas-balancing account, which typically results in an increase or decrease for the next six months. ​

This request includes the company’s regular gas-cost-adjustment filing to cover costs of buying natural gas for our customers. These costs are passed on to customers with no markup and therefore have no impact on the utility’s profits. The “pass-on” adjustments simply enable the company to change rates to reflect changes in gas-supply costs. The request also includes costs related to the company’s conservation programs.

Dominion Energy Wyoming reminds customers that funds may be available to help income-eligible customers who are elderly or disabled pay their gas bills through Wyoming’s LIEAP program and Dominion Energy Wyoming’s Energy Share of Wyoming program, which is funded by donations from Dominion Energy customers, employees and shareholders. For information about these and other assistance programs, energy-saving tips, information about rebates or to enroll in Dominion Energy’s Budget Plan, please visit www.dominionenergy.com or www.ThermWise.com.

About Dominion Energy Wyoming

Dominion Energy Wyoming is a subsidiary of Virginia-based Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and provides natural gas service to about 28,000 homes and businesses in southwestern Wyoming. The company’s reputation is built on delivering safe, reliable natural gas to heat homes and water, cook food, clean clothes and help fuel the economy. For more information about the company, visit its website at www.dominionenergy.com.