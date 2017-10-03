Exelon Generation Hosts Community Information Night Oct. 5

Ever wonder how a nuclear power plant operates? Attend Community Information Night on Thursday, Oct. 5 and you’ll see firsthand how the men and women of Limerick Generating Station harness the power of the atom to produce clean and reliable energy for the region. The family-friendly event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Community Information Night is a great opportunity to meet the men and women who operate Limerick Generating Station at world-class levels of safety and operational excellence,” said Site Vice President Rick Libra. “We’re proud of this facility and are excited to share what we do to power our community, including the benefits of our industry to our environment and our neighbors. It’s our way of saying ’thank you’ for all the community support we receive throughout the year.”

Limerick employees will be on hand to answer questions and inform visitors on plant operations, maintenance, engineering practices, environmental stewardship, radiological safety, emergency preparedness and much more. Visitors can also tour the station’s control room simulator, which is used to train reactor operators. Petrucci’s Ice Cream will provide free tasty treats. Register online at https://lgscommunityinfonight.eventbrite.com. Registration is requested, but not required to attend the event.

Community Information Nights are an important part of Exelon Generation’s public information and outreach campaign, designed to engage and educate the public on plant operations. Throughout the year, Limerick employees are active in the community; volunteering, hosting tours, visiting area schools, appearing at community events and financially supporting dozens of civic and charitable organizations.

Residents can park in Limerick’s main parking lot at 3146 Sanatoga Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464. A bus will take residents to the control room simulator and event activities.

Limerick Generating Station is a dual reactor nuclear energy facility located in southeastern Pennsylvania, about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Montgomery County. It is built on a 650-acre site and draws its cooling water from the Schuylkill River. Limerick Units 1 and Unit 2 produce a combined 2,345 net megawatts (MW) of electricity, enough to power two million homes and businesses.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2016 revenue of $31.4 billion. Exelon’s six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 35,500 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2.2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.