EMLab P&K’s Las Vegas Asbestos Testing Lab Now AIHA-LAP, LLC Accredited for Asbestos Analysis

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, announced today the accreditation of its Las Vegas, Nevada laboratory by the American Industrial Hygiene Association® Laboratory Accreditation Programs (AIHA-LAP, LLC) for PCM asbestos analysis (IHLAP # 208900). Clients are now able to send asbestos samples for Phase Contrast Microscopy (PCM) analysis to the Las Vegas laboratory. With this accreditation, the Las Vegas laboratory joins EMLab P&K’s Phoenix, AZ, Irvine, CA, South San Francisco, CA, and Fort Lauderdale, FL as an AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited lab for PCM asbestos analysis using the NIOSH 7400 test method.



"We are pleased to expand our lab services for IAQ professionals in Las Vegas and surrounding areas,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients in the Las Vegas area can enjoy fast turnaround times for asbestos and mold analyses. We are excited to offer more services as we help IAQ professionals serve communities in Nevada and surrounding areas.”



AIHA-LAP, LLC provides unbiased third-party review of quality performance by a laboratory through strict series of assessments. AIHA-LAP, LLC accreditation represents a laboratory’s proven ability to meet or exceed rigorous standards provided by AIHA-LAP, LLC. The accreditation programs operated by AIHA-LAP, LLC meet international program requirements established under ISO/IEC 17011. Areas of assessment include: quality systems, personnel, equipment, measurement traceability, sampling, accommodation and environment, test and calibration methods, handling and reports.



In addition to its AIHA-LAP, LLC accreditation for asbestos PCM analysis, EMLab P&K’s Las Vegas laboratory is also NVLAP-accredited for PLM bulk asbestos analysis (NVLAP Lab Code 500056-0) and AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited for mold analysis (EMLAP # 208900). EMLab P&K’s list of accreditations can be viewed at https://www.emlab.com/app/services/Quality.po. The Las Vegas lab is located at: 6100 Mountain Vista, Suite #160, Henderson, NV 89014. For more information about the Las Vegas lab’s testing services, please contact Scott Martinez, Regional Account Manager, at (800) 650-1527.



Contact Info:

Name: Scott Martinez

Organization: EMLab P&K

Address: 6100 Mountain Vista, Suite #160, Henderson, NV 89014

Phone: (800) 650-1527



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.