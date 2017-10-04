Washington DC Spy Thriller Supported by Trust, Unity, Hope and Courage

The book, “Time Probe”, written by Bette Jackman LoBue is an epic spy thriller. It is packed with a lot of excitement and twist. The stimulating pace of the story leads the readers to a setting in Washington, DC and extends to the area that surrounds it.



The great adventure tale opens up with four unique individuals under the Project Archives team who are brought on a mission of keeping things secured and protecting the national treasures. They must work together against SACHO and to ensure that no one gets harm. This encounter will further add up to the intensity and suspense of the story and will surely take the readers to be more engage with the characters and the series of unpredictable events.



Time Probe succeeds in building the story in a way that readers would easily be connected. Though the book is pretty much enthralling and moving, it does not discount the essential, relatable and valuable lessons such as trust, unity, hope and courage. The intertwining elements of a compelling tale were all cleverly thought of and very well interwoven by the author. This is an interesting read and a good treat for those who are fond of exciting fictional novels.



Time Probe will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Be there and experience the thrill!



Time Probe

Written by Bette Jackman LoBue

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date June 29, 2016

Paperback price $17.60



About the Author

Bette Jackman LoBue was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. She was educated at St. Petersburg College and the University of South Florida, where she received a double baccalaureate in education, literature, and creative writing, and a master of English degree in arts and letters. Ms. LoBue worked as an educator in Pinellas County, Florida, for twenty-two years, teaching middle school English and drama, and high school junior and senior American and British literature and creative and reportorial writing. She is a former editor for the Florida Clubwoman, a publication of the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs, and has written various articles for newsletters, newspapers, and magazines. Her hobbies include music, art, and languages. She is the author of the novel, Time Probe, and the children’s book, A Special Day for Aki, both of which were published in 2016.