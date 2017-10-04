A Novel About the Struggles and Difficulties in a Young Woman’s Married Life

The novel, Breeding Like Rabbits, is about the life of a young woman named Britt Anderson. The author, Ardyce Whalen, gives the readers a view of Britt Anderson’s life, her change of faith and her married life. Britt Anderson is a young woman who is studying in college. She has a boyfriend named Andy Hughes, who decides to join the army. She struggles with her decisions to lead a happy life. She abandoned her Lutheran faith and became a Catholic. After marrying her boyfriend, a series of happenings, which includes a correspondence from an ex-lover, led her to doubt the decisions she made in her life.

The novel is very well-written. The characters and the plot were blended harmoniously. This novel gives the readers the experiences encountered of a Lutheran woman as she journeys in a road to self-discovery.

Breeding Like Rabbits is expected to be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. Said event shall take place on October 11, 2017. This is a great book that will be a wonderful addition to one’s collection of inspirational novels.

Breeding Like Rabbits

Written by: Ardyce Whalen

Published by: iUniverse

Published date: July 6, 2017

Paperback price: $14.05



About the author

Ardyce C. Whalen earned both of her bachelor’s degrees (Education and Visual Arts), and her master’s degree in Communication from the University of North Dakota. She went on to teach English at the junior and senior high levels during her years as a public school teacher. In addition, she and her husband raised five children; at one time they had five teenagers in the house until the eldest daughter celebrated her twentieth birthday. Whalen has been published in Central States Speech Journal and Gsifted, Creative, Talented (a magazine for elementary and junior high students).