Author recounts personal experiences during Hurricane Katrina’s wrath

Hurricane Katrina was considered as one of the most destructive and deadly hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. In Cheryl Hawkins’ book Louder Than Thunder, she narrates her personal experiences on her encounter with Hurricane Katrina as well as the good deeds she had witnessed people did for others during the storm. The book opens with the author’s recount on her day prior to the hurricane’s arrival. Passages from the Bible are being continuously shared by the author along with her narration of how the hurricane battered New Orleans. The author shares how this encounter has enriched her life.

Louder Than Thunder is an inspiring book that leaves readers with hope. It is based from real life events of the author’s experiences and so the emotions and events readers may get from the book are raw. It also displays wonderful heroism from unsung heroes during the disastrous event. Truly, a great book worthy of spending time with and be inspired.

Louder Than Thunder will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair which will take place this October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!

Louder Than Thunder

Written by Cheryl K. Hawkins

Published by Xulon Press

Published date September 20, 2012

Paperback price $10.99



About the author

Cheryl Hawkins was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated from Oral Roberts University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Telecommunications. She later attended graduate school and obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of New Orleans in 1992 and has been an elementary school teacher for over twenty-five years. She has spent forty-five years of her life living in New Orleans, being active in her church and participating in several outreach ministries across the city. However, on August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina changed all that! Once she was rescued, she realized that she would never again return to the life she once knew. She now resides in suburban Atlanta, Georgia with the rest of her family members. The book, LOUDER THAN THUNDER, is a culmination of experiences that she wrote about in her diary as she encountered the storm.