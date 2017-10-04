Author pens inspirational and moving book about self-awareness

The awareness, peace of mind and joy that you are yearning for is available to you now.

James Cisneros’ You Have Chosen To Remember: A Journey of Self-Awareness, Peace of Mind and Joy points out that all knowledge resides within and that God does not favor anyone because for Him, everyone is equal. Cisneros stresses the different paths one may take in order to realize knowledge, peace of mind and joy.

The paths are complicated but with his book, the author believes that the strategies shared can help ease the difficulties. He said “Do not concern yourself with the paths others may be trying to force upon you, or what others say is the correct, proper, truthful or acceptable way to grow.” This very statement is enough to motivate and inspire everyone.

The book is incredibly inspiring and is filled with efficient yet simple ways to attain peace of mind, knowledge and joy. It is also a great source of information for self-awareness and forgiveness. Cisneros goes out of his way to present this book that is truly helpful in discovering one’s self. Definitely, this book is a must-have.

You Have Chosen To Remember: A Journey of Self-Awareness, Peace of Mind and Joy will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair which will take place this October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!

You Have Chosen To Remember: A Journey of Self-Awareness, Peace of Mind and Joy

Written by James Cisneros

Published by You Have Chosen to Remember Book

Published date July 22, 2015

Paperback price $15.99



About the author

James was born in Geneva, Switzerland. He grew up in Caracas, Venezuela and obtained his B.S. and MBA degrees in the United States.

Since January 2000, James has been President of Cisneros Capital Group. James is a board member of the Cisneros Children Foundation (CCF), a foundation which provides financial and technical assistance to children’s organizations in the United States and Latin America. James has served as Director of Outreach for Miami’s StandUp for Kids, a nationally acclaimed volunteer organization committed to the rescue of homeless and street kids.

James’ writings and beliefs are universal in nature, he states “everyone has the right to find their own way, whatever tools an individual chooses to use, or whatever roads he chooses to travel to find peace of mind and joy should be respected.” James sees You Have Chosen to Remember as a personal awakening experience. “I began putting thoughts on paper purely for personal growth reasons. If reading the book assists you on your own personal journey, then I am truly honored to have been of service”.