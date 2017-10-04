Author Pens an Adventurous Page-turner Grounded in the Christian Faith

Return to Home, a book written by Sandy Dickson, narrates the life of Mark Watson, a devoted husband and father who eventually wandered where his real home is. Despite being attached to his home and family in Georgia, a certain point in his life came where he found himself in a different situation that offers him fun and excitement. He wondered whether he should leave that situation or not as it offers him an entirely different and intriguing adventure.

Mark later took on an exciting challenge as a real estate salesman, a job that allowed him to travel and have an upgraded income. Along the way, he encountered very powerful people and messages that created impact and lasting changes in his Christian views, making him regret his agnosticism. Through his experiences, he learned things that God wanted him to know, not only for himself but also for the people he loves.

This is a great book which inspires readers in so many ways. The story is well-crafted with twists and turns that keep it more exciting to read. This can be an excellent source of inspiration for practical living and wisdom grounded on the Christian faith.

Return to Home will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now and be inspired!



Return to Home

Written by Sandy Dickson

Published by WestBow Press

Published date December 20, 2012

Paperback price $24.91



About the Author

Sandy Dickson has served as the main model and spokesperson for Weider Enterprises, a physical fitness company for which she extensively traveled. She has a burning desire to see the world and lived and worked in various locales. She has passion for lyric writing. She also became certified in the profession of electrolysis and opened a clinic which she previously owned and operated. She also enjoys volunteering by serving and visiting with cancer patients at the local Cancer Treatment Centers of America. She currently writes for her local hometown newspaper in Zion, Illinois.